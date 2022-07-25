Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website aai.aero.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 Junior Executive vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the admit card link under JE vacancy Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online examination and they will be called for the Document Verification/ Voice Test. Roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for DV/ Voice Test will be declared on AAI website only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.