Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the notification for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination at jam.iitg.ac.in from September 7 onwards.

The last date to submit the form is October 11 and the JAM 2023 examination will be conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2023.

Application Fee Gender / Category For One Test Paper For Two Test Paper Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD* ₹ 900 ₹ 1250 All Others ₹ 1800 ₹ 2500

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.