Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS Prelim 2021 was conducted on July 24 (Sunday) in two sessions. The question booklet and the answer key for both the papers i.e. General Studies & CSAT of HCS exam have been released.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, against the released answer key through the objection window upto July 27.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

Here’s HPSC HCS answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download HPSC HCS answer key 2021:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Under ‘IMPORTANT LINKS’, click on “Click Here To Submit Objection For Wrong Question/Answer, If Any, For HCS (Ex. Br.) Preliminary Examination - 2021 Which Was Held On 24.07.2022”

Key in the Application ID and date of birth and submit The HPSC answer key will appear on screen Match keys with question paper.

Direct link to download HPSC HCS answer key 2021.