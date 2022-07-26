The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will soon release the hall tickets for the PCM group. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022. MHT CET hall ticket will contain details including exam date and time, candidate personal details, and exam day instructions.

The exam for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to 20 and the admit card is likely to be released on August 2.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on PCM group admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.