APSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 162 Veterinary Officer and other posts at apsc.nic.in
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 26.
The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 162 vacancies of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have a degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.
Application Fee
The candidates from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Applicants from BPL and PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.
Steps to apply for APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal”
- Click on “Apply Here” against Veterinary Officer post
- Register and apply for the vacancies
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference