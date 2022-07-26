Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has started online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till August 26.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 162 vacancies of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have a degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.

Here’s APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Applicants from BPL and PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to apply for APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022: