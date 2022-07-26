Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the final result for the posts of Forester and Forest Guard. Candidates who have appeared for the document verification (DV) round can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The DV round was held on July 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 169 vacancies, of which 159 vacancies are for the post of Forester and 10 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result of Forester and Forest Guard Examination 2022” The result will appear on the screen Check an download the result Take a printout for future reference

