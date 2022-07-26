Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till September 5.

The APPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8 vacancies for Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) in the state Department of Agriculture.

Here’s APPSC ADO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not less than 21 years and more than 32 years as on September 5. Relaxation of 5 Years in Upper Age Limit for APST.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Agriculture) from any recognized University.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be required to undertake a written exam and qualified candidates will be eligible and invited for the Interview/VivaVoce.

Application Fee

APST Applicants : Rs 100

Other Applicants: Rs 150

Steps to apply for APPSC ADO recruitment 2022: