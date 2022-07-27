The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the answer key for the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022 today. Candidates will be able to check the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET from 6.00 PM onwards. The question paper and candidate response sheet will also be released.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates can raise objections, if any, to the keys till July 29 upto 6.00 PM. The final answer key, result and ranks will be out on August 8.

Steps to download AP ICET answer key 2022: