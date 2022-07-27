The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer key of the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022. Candidates can check the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. The question paper and candidate response sheet has also been released.

The AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 25 by Andhra University, Vishakapatnam for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the keys till July 29 upto 6.00 PM. The final answer key, result and ranks will be out on August 8.

Steps to download AP ICET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the link ‘Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys’ Select shift 1/2 The AP ICET answer key will appear on screen Download and match with responses to calculate probable score.

Direct links to AP ICET 2022 answer keys: