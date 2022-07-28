The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from school students studying in Class IX and Class XI in identified Schools across India for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website yet.nta.ac.in till August 26.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 27 to 31, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 in 78 cities and the admit card will be released on September 5, 2022.

“The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India has formulated a scheme known as PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) for the award of scholarships to eligible candidates belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi Nomadic Tribes(DNT/SNT) categories, (the annual income of whose parents/guardian from all sources does not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs) studying in Class IX and Class XI in identified Schools across India. Candidates are not required to pay any exam fee,” reads the notice.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website yet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Register” link Register, create account and login to the portal Apply for the exam and fill in the details Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

