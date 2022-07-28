Andhra Pradesh Government has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 21. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Paper I A will be conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Steps to download AP TET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’ Enter candidate ID and date of birth to login The AP TET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP TET hall ticket 2022.