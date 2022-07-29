National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sams.co.in.

The contractual Staff Nurse, Urban Health and Wellness Center exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 in two shifts — 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1222 vacancies, of which 611 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse and 611 for the post of Pharmacists.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on Staff Nurse admit card link Key in your Application Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth Submit and download the admit card

