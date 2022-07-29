The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final result of the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor recruitment exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Staff Officer final exam was held on February 20 and shortlisted candidates were called for Personality Test on and from July 18 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board.

Candidates can search their results by keying in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. The Board has also released the merit list of the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check WBP Staff Officer result 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab and go to Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Now click on Staff Officer-cum-Instructor final result link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WB Police Staff Officer result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to WBP Staff Officer result 2022.

Here’s direct link to WBP Staff Officer merit list 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 125 posts of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal.