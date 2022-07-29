Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result of the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk typing test was conducted from July 22 to 26. PSSSB conducted the written exams for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts in December last year and the result was announced in May.

PSSSB has notified over 400 vacancies for the post of Clerk in three different advertisements. Under Advt No 18/2021 and 19/2021, 212 Clerk IT and 203 Clerk Accounts posts have been notified respectively.

Steps to download Clerk result 2022

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on Clerk, Clerk IT, Clerk Accounts result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Clerk result.

Direct link to Clerk IT result.

Direct link to Clerk Account result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.