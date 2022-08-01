Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for recruitment to Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website ibps.in from August 2 to 22.

The IBPS PO preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/ November 2022. The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6432 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: August 2

Last date to register for the exam: August 22

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September/ October 2022

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Online Examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: November 2022

Online Examination – Main: N ovember 2022

N Declaration of Result – Main: December 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20- 30 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Here’s IBPS PO notification 2022.

Application Fee

The application fees/intimation charges for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.