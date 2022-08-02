National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 2 to be held in August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 is scheduled to be conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 at different Examination Centres located in 300 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

The NTA has said some of the candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear on August 4-6 are shifted to August 12, 13, and 14 due to various entrance examinations like MHTCET. BITSAT, NATA, etc.

Steps to download CUET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on Sign In tab Key in your Application Number, Password and submit The CUET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CUET UG admit card 2022.

Change of city option

The NTA has further informed that due to an insufficient number of registered candidates in a City or an insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases.

“However, such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different City allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier City at a later date i.e., after 10 August 2022. These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card,” the notice said.

Here’s NTS CUET admit card notice.