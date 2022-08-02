Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 preliminary exam 2022 was held on July 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Representations, challenging the tentative answer keys / expressing views shall be submitted in online mode only through the official website within seven days i.e. August 8 (5.45 PM).

All the objections/views received with evidence will be placed before the Expert Committee for finalization of the answer keys. The final answer keys will be published on the TNPSC website only after the completion of the entire selection process.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on answer key link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES Now click on the subject- ‘GENERAL TAMIL WITH GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)‘ The TNPSC Group 4 answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2022.

Selection Procedure

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.