Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the exam dates of the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2021 and Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC HPAS 2021 exam will be held on October 16 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 29 posts in different state government departments.

The HPPSC Naib Tehsildar written exam will be held on August 30 (Sunday). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 15 but was postponed. The HPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Here’s HPPSC HPAS exam notice.