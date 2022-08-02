The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has released the result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 today, August 2. Candidates can download their results from the official website dte.assam.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

“All the candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) - 2022 on July 24, 2022, are urged to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload all the required documents to the portal within 4th August 11:59 PM. For Online Choice Filling And Document Uploading Click Here,” reads the notice.

The PAT 2022 admission exam was conducted on July 24, 2022.

The test was being conducted for admissions into diploma courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2022-23.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST-2022 RESULTS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

