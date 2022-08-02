Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Anesthesia Specialist. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from August 17 to September 16.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 17 to September 13, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. CPS diploma or equivalent qualification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.