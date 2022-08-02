Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R and B. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from August 3 onwards.

The last date to fill up the form is September 2, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till September 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.