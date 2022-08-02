Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the result of the Social Security Officer (SSO) Phase II Main Exam 2022 today, August 2. Candidates can download their results and the marksheet from the official website esic.nic.in.

A total of 153 candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase III Computer Skill Test and Descriptive Test scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2022. The Phase II Main examination was conducted on July 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 SSO vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitments tab Click on “SSO Phase II Main Exam 2022” result Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to Phase II Main exam mark list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.