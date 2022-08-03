The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s) at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 was held in Computer Based mode from July 5 to 26 at different centres all over the country. The candidates have to login at the link provided using their Examination Roll No. and Password to access te answer key and response sheet.

Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online till August 7 (8.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.

The facility to take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Key will be available till August 7.

Steps to check SSC MTS answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Click on the answer key notice for MTS under Latest News In the PDF open the link for answer key and response sheet Login using Roll number and password The SSC MTS answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Download and match keys with responses Take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download SSC MTS answer key 2021.

The SSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).