Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” NonGazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. Eligible candidates can register and fill up the application form on the official website erecruitment.andaman.gov.in/ andaman.gov.in from August 6 (10.00 AM) to September 6 (5.00 PM).

The Indian Navy recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for Tradesman Mate. The selected candidates would be required to serve in various unit/ sub-units/ departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Andaman & Nicobar Command.

Here’s Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 18 to 25 years as on September 6, 2022. Age relaxation for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed Class 10 or Matric from a recognized Board/ Institutions and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute in the relevant trade.

Selection Process

All shortlisted/ eligible candidates will have to appear in a written examination consisting of objective-type questions based on the Essential qualifications. The written exam for Tradesman Mate will be conducted in Port Blair.