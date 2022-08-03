Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Odisha Municipal Administrative Services. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from August 17 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is September 16, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director, Municipal Administration/Assistant Commissioner Group-A: 04

Chief Executive Officer Group-A: 06

Enforcement Officer Group-A: 02

Executive Officer Group-B: 15

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be over the age of 21 years and below the age of 38 years.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or a government recognised institution and should have computer qualification (certificate/diploma/degree) from a recognised college or institution.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Click on the registration link and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.