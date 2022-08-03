Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Engineering Services Main Exam 2022 today, August 3. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to be available from August 5 to 17 upto 6.00 PM. The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

“Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (https://upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 exam was conducted on June 26 (Sunday) in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download ESE Mains result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Go to the Result link Click on Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022 Result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ESE Main 2022 Result.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 vacancies under various categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.