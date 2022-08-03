The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India has released the interview schedule for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Eligible candidates can check the schedule from the official website ecgc.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted in September and October in different states including — Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi (in two batches). A total of 410 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview.

List of candidates shortlisted for the interview round.

The ECGC PO online examination was conducted on May 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on PO interview schedule round Check and download the detailed interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

Detailed interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.