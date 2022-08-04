Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will today, August 4, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Section Officer. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 66 Posts of Section Officer (Group A) in the Department of Finance (Treasuries and Accounts), Government of Punjab. Of these, 22 posts are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: M.Com degree in first division OR B.Com with (ICWA) inter or C.A. Inter or C.S. Inter from a recognized University/Institution. Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Here’s PPSC Section Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

PPSC will conduct a written competitive written exam of two hours duration comprising 120 questions for a total of 480 marks. Qualified candidates will be called for an interview.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022: