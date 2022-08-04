The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer keys from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date for submission of objections on the preliminary answer key shall be August 8, 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on August 22.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

Steps to download TS ICET answer key