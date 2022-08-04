Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the slip of the examination city for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Candidates can download the city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC typing tests will be held from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18 and shortlisted candidates have been called for typing test.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) “Computer-Based-Typing-Skill-Test” (C.B.T.S.) city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city slip.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.

