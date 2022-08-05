Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from August 17 to September 6.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies.

Here’s TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University in India.

Application fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 120 towards Examination Fee.

Selection process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based. The exam is likely to be held in the month of December 2022. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from 7 days prior to the examination.