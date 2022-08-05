The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the WB Civil Service Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS prelims exam 2022 was held on June 19 at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The preliminary answer key was released on June 22 and objections were received from June 28 to July 4.

The result of the WBCS prelims exam will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to download WBCS answer key 2022:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FINAL ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXE.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2022” under ‘What’s New’ section

The WBPSC final answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to the WBPSC WBCS prelims answer key 2022.

The WBCS exam is being conducted for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.