Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till September 5.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 611 vacancies of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazetted. The pay scale is Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 at matrix level-10.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: (a) A degree in Ayurveda from a University or Five years degree or diploma in Ayurveda of the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh. (b) Registration as a Vaidya with the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh and (c) At least six month’s professional experience in state Ayurvedic or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary.

Here’s UPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, UPPSC may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2022: