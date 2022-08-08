The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will soon start the online applications for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in from 4.00 PM onwards. The last date to submit the form and pay the fee is August 11 (5.00 PM) and August 12 (5.00 PM), respectively.

Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence on August 7 which was deferred.

“The JEE (Advanced) registration portal will be open for eligible candidates to register from 16:00 IST on 8th August, 2022. Information on the revised schedule of important events is available on Important Dates,” reads the notice.

Admit card will be available for download from August 23 (10.00 AM) onwards. JEE (Advanced) is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website jeeadv.ac.in and at direct link here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2022

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.