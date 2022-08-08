The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.). Candidates can download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and dates of birth.

The exam was conducted on July 25, 2022. Candidates can also download the final answer key from the website.

Over 6 lakh students were awaiting the result. Applicants who have made it to the cut-off list are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 now.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the score card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.