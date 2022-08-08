Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the scorecard and OMR sheet of the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC PCS prelims 2021 was held on June 19. The provisional answer keys were released on June 22 and the final answer key on July 19.

Candidates can download their result scorecard from the link given on the official website. Moreover, they can download their OMR answer sheet by paying a fee of Rs 50. The last day to download the scorecard and answer sheet is November 8, 2022

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

Steps to download MPPSC Prelims scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to Notice Board and click on ‘State Service And State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2021 - Download Scorecard And OMR Sheet’ Enter Roll No, date of birth, security key and login The MPPSC prelims scorecard will appear on the screen Download and check, take a printout.

Direct link to download MPPSC scorecard 2021.