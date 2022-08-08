The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the result date of the CA Foundation exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. The result will be announced on August 10.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 10th August, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the notice said.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.