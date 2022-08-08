Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has postponed the date of the preliminary exam for various posts of Constable in August. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police PC preliminary written test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates has been rescheduled for August 28 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The earlier date was August 21.

“Due to Logistics and other Administrative issues that are being countenanced by our Associates, conduct of Preliminary Written Test for the Posts of SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables is rescheduled with a delay of 7 days and it will now be held on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) from 10 a m to 1 p m throughout the State,” the postponement notice said.

The admit card/ hall ticket will be available for download from August 18 for the Constable exam. Candidates will be able to download it through the official website.

The TS Police exams will be held in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable.

Here’s TS Police PC exam postponement notice.