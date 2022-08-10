The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester exam. NTA has also deferred the application deadline till August 12 upto 5.00 PM. Candidates can apply at swayam.nta.ac.in and make changes to their application forms from August 13 to 15, 2022.

SWAYAM January 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the SWAYAM exam for January 2022 semester for 348 courses, reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.