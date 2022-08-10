Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (P) EXAM-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.