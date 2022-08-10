Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Supervisor (ICDS). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from January 15, 2023, onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is February 17, 2023, upto 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 240 vacancies, of which, 21 vacancies are for the post of CDPO and 119 for the Supervisor post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on February 17, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Group B, Gazetted posts: Rs 350 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

Group C, Non-Gazetted posts: Rs 200 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.