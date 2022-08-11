The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till August 30, 2022. The last date and time for making online fee payment is August 31.

The Computer Based Examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.