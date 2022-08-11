The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of PHN Tutor. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websiteupnrhm.gov.in till August 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Less than 40 years of age as on August 11, 2022.

Educational Qualification: BSc Nursing /Post Basic BSc Nursing from recognized institution/College. Minimum 03 years’ clinical experience in Labor room setup/MCH ward. Or MSc Nursing (Obs. and Gyn./Pediatrics) with 02 years’ clinical experience in labor room setup/MCH ward. Registered as Nurse and Midwife from UP Nurse and Midwives Council and have valid certificate.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Opportunities” link Now click on the application link available against PHN Tutor posts Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.