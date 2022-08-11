Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group B in Odisha Fisheries Cadre. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The admit card will be released on Commission’s website opsc.gov.in on September 5, 2022.

OPSC has notified a total of 177 Assistant Fisheries Officer posts in Group-B of Odisha Fisheries Cadre under the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department. The pay scale is Rs 44,900 (level 10).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on AFO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and Viva Voce test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.