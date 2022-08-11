SEBI Officer Grade A admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022 for the Information Technology Stream. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.
The Phase I online examination and Paper 1 of the Phase II examination will be held on August 27. The Paper 2 of the Phase II examination will be conducted on September 24 and the Phase III interview dates will be intimated later.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link
- Click on Officer Grade A admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout
Selection Process
Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.