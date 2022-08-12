Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on August 21, 2022, for recruitment to various posts in the Maharashtra state government. MPSC has notified a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to download MPSC hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the hall ticket link The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC hall ticket 2022.