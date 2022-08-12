Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2022) result today, August 12. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022 computer-based entrance exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. Exams for Agriculture, Medical will be held on July 14, 15 and Engineering students July 18 and 20, respectively.

The exam was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) provided in the state of Telangana.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

Direct link to download the rank card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.