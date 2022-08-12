Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled the first shift NTPC Computer Based Typing Skill Test held on August 12. Candidates can check the notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 stands cancelled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidate who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly,” the notice said.

The date and time of the te-exam will be notified in due course. The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on the website 10 days prior to the date of examination.

The RRB NTPC typing tests are being held from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18 and shortlisted candidates have been called for typing test.

Here’s RRB NTPC typing test cancellation notice.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.