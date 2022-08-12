The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the detailed schedule for the NEET PG 2022 counselling. NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.

MCC will conduct four rounds of online counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Candidates will be able to register for the NEET PG counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration process for round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2022 will be conducted from September 1 to 4.

The Choice Filling/ Locking period for seats will be from September 2 to 5. Colleges will verify internal candidates on September 5 while processing the seat allotment will be done on September 6 and 7.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 8. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges from September 9-13.

The NEET PG counselling schedule further includes dates for the remaining 3 rounds.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule.

NEET PG 2021 counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it. Through NEET PG online counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.