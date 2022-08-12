Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2022, from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The reporting time is 10.30 AM.

The Commission will release the admit card to download at bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 14 onwards.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on AAO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.